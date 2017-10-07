It is more of the same old, same old with The Final Chapter (wink, wink – we all know there are going to be more Friday the 13ths). We go deep into the woods and watch a bunch of young, nubile people sometimes in the middle of sexual relations or at least various states of undress get killed by that crazy freak Jason Voorhees. You have to start you judgement of any Friday the 13th film from that point. Never mind the acting, never mind the story. You are there to watch Jason kill many people in gruesome ways.

The Crystal Lake massacres are done…or so we think. Jason is dead and brought to the hospital morgue where he somehow is revived and starts up killing people right off the bat. Hey, what else is a deformed serial killer going to do with his life?

Of course, right near Crystal Lake a bunch of teenagers and a single mother with her two kids are living in cabins in the woods nearby. Jason begins killing off the teens one by one. They are all offed in gruesome ways. Knives through the back or axes in the head. Whatever Jason can get his hands on. But when he comes face to face with young Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman – Maverick, Meatballs 4) Jason might have finally met his match.

If you are in the mood, then this good old fashioned 80s slasher film is a decent one. Full of blood and that creepy Friday the 13th music plus you get to see a very young Corey Feldman and also early performances by Crispin Glover and Peter Barton. The Jason makeup is cool and the death scenes are well done. Director Zito (Red Scorpion, Missing in Action) knows we came for the deaths, so once they start they don’t let up. Good pace. If this would’ve been the last Friday the 13th it would have gone out on a decent note.

