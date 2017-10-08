Fright Fest happens at Laronde every year at this time. For 2017 it runs from September 30 – October 29. It is the time of year where scares are everywhere. Ghouls, goblins and other scary characters are everywhere. There are also several haunted houses and scare zones set up. Have fun on the rides, but keep your guard up as the scares are everywhere.

What could be better than enjoying a fun filled fright day at Laronde? Getting all that when you buy your 2018 pass at a discounted price now. Plus if you buy your 2018 pass now you get free admission to the park for the rest of the 2017 season, free parking for the rest of 2017 and all of 2018, admission to all Six Flags parks, free refillable sports bottle good for rest of 2017 and all of 2018, and a bunch of other stuff.

Additional Information:

-Website: www.sixflags.com

-Prices: Gold Pass:

Buy 2 or more 2018 Gold Season Passes and save 65%