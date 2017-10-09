For many generations the holidays have always been a time where families gather round, sit down in front of the television and watch a Peanuts special. All are classics, many have won Emmy Awards, and this holiday season they are being released for the first time on blu-ray.

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown:

The whole gang has their Halloween costumes on and are ready to go out trick or treating. Ultimately they want to crash Violet’s Halloween party. Charlie Brown is dressed up as a ghost with more than two eyeholes cut out, Lucy is a witch, and Snoopy, of course, is a World War I flying ace.

While all this is going on Linus is not participating. He is in the pumpkin patch waiting for the Great Pumpkin to appear.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving:

Peppermint Patty gets herself invited over to Charlie Brown’s house for Thanksgiving dinner then Franklin and Marcie also are invited. Charlie tells them that his cooking skills tend towards cereal and toast. Snoopy and Woodstock pitch in turning the backyard ping pong table into the dinner table.

When the guests come they are served pretzels, popcorn, jelly beans and two sliced of toast with butter. Peppermint Patty is angry that this is what she is being served for Thanksgiving dinner and her outburst totally embarrasses Charlie Brown. He is so upset that he leaves the dinner table and goes inside the house.

A Charlie Brown Christmas:

Charlie Brown is quite upset over how commercial Christmas is. To get him out of his depression Lucy suggests that he direct their school’s Christmas pageant and decorate a tree. Charlie Brown agrees. The tree he brings back to decorate is the most pathetic and spindly thing you could ever imagine and as a result the who gang makes fun of him.

Special Features:

-Digital Copy

-It’s Magic, Charlie Brown

-Charlie Brown All-Stars

-We Need a Blockbuster, Charlie Brown!

-The Mayflower Voyagers

-Play it Again, Charlie Brown

-Popcorn & Jellybeans: Making a Thanksgiving Classic

-It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

-It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown

-A Christmas Miracle: The Making of It’s a Charlie Brown Christmas