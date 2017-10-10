A new and exciting film festival is about to become a part of the Montreal festival landscape. October 2017 will be the first year for the Zensa Media International Film Festival.

This international film festival will celebrate Montreal’s 375th and Canada’s 150th with a great event being organized for filmmakers & their audience members. There will be a prize for the winning filmmaker in each category and a raffle for the audience. There will also be a special screening from award winning Canadian filmmaker Léa P ool, followed by a presentation of the winning films in each category.

Every guest that presents a valid ticket for the event will receive a gift bag with products from some of their wonderful sponsors. The event will be from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm and some light refreshments will be served as well.

Additional Information:

-Date: October 27, 2017

-Venue: Lozeau – 2nd Floor (6229 St. Hubert – Plaza St. Hubert)

-Website: www.zensamediafilmfestival.wordpress.com

Tickets:

For tickets, you can go to our FilmFreeway website at:

Please note that transactions made on the film freeway site are in U.S. currency.

https://filmfreeway.com/festival/ZensaMediaInternationalFilmFestival/tickets

Canadian guests can contact us directly at info@ to purchase tickets through e-transfer.

Ticket Prices: 20$ in advance and 25$ at the door.