Vancouver based songwriter Jasper Sloan Yip releases “In The Living Room”, the second single from his upcoming third album, Post Meridiem out October 27 via Afterlife Music. The poppy new single showcases the depth of the new album, which was produced by John Raham (Dan Mangan, Frazey Ford, Dralms). Post Meridiem refines the blend of folk, rock and pop sensibilities Jasper has received critical acclaim for over the years. Director Nelson Mouëllic teamed up with Jasper again to capture the light-hearted feel of the new single with a fun night spent with friends. Watch video HERE.

Jasper recently released the visually stunning video for “The Day Passed and the Sun Went Down” which was filmed with Director Nelson Mouëllic in John Day Park, Oregon during the eclipse in the path of totality. The eclipse, which hasn’t happened in North America since 1979, gave them the backdrop for an incredibly beautiful video that works perfectly with the lyrics of the song and ties into a familiar theme on the record. Says Jasper of his new release, “Each song on the album follows the passage of the sun. The first six songs are a narrative strung together, flowing into each other like night and day.”

Jasper Sloan Yip is the award-winning songwriter at the helm of the eponymous Canadian folk-rock sextet. His 2010 debut, Every Day and All at Once, charted on college radio and landed Jasper showcases at festivals all over Canada. Three years later, Jasper released his ambitious follow up, Foxtrot. The earnest naïveté of Every Day and All at Once was gone, replaced with pensive introspection and expansive instrumentation. The album was an immediate success, garnering both critical praise and heavy radio play across Canada. The song “Show Your Teeth” landed Jasper a $10,000 “Best of BC” award, while the album’s title track received a $5,000 Public Records Video Grant award. Capping off the release year, CBC Radio 2 and 3 both included “Show Your Teeth” on their respective “Best of 2013” lists, while the Province named Foxtrot one of 2013’s top ten indie records.

And now, after successful tours in Canada and Europe, Jasper is set to release his third and most impressive LP to date, Post Meridiem. Lush, orchestral, and cinematic, Post Meridiem is a seamless narrative that is sonically grandiose while intensely intimate. Jasper and his band will be hitting the road in advance of the album release in Canada.