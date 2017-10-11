Deadmau5 (pronounced dead mouse – got name after finding a dead mouse on his computer keyboard) is actually Joel Thomas Zimmerman. A Canadian electronic/progressive/house DJ/producer. Based in Toronto, he is known for performing in a giant mouse head. Deamau5 not only releases solo albums, but also has worked with other artists like Skrillex and Kaskade.

Commercially successful, he has seen three of his songs reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot Dance Airplay chart. He is the only Canadian act to have done so. He was the house DJ at the 2010 MTV Music Video Award show where he performed with Jason Derulo and Travie McCoy. He also had a song of his appear on the Jersey Shore and The Hangover Part II soundtracks. Is incredibly successful in the UK. So successful that he has earned six Grammy nominations and is one of the highest paid producers in EDM.

His latest world tour is entitled Lots of Show in a Row. Clever. The highlight (other than his music) is the new stage Cube 2.1

Additional Information:

-Date: October 13, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.live.deadmau5.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $63.50, $73.75, $89.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.

-Opening Act: Com Truise