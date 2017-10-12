Canada has become the place for indie rock collectives. Broken Social Scene might be the best known, but The New Pornographers have also made a name for themselves. The eight members of the band include the best known members Neko Case and Todd Fancey (of Limblifter). The band has several choices when it comes to lead singer, so they only decide on who is singing a song after it has been written

Formed in 1997 in British Columbia the power pop collective has released seven albums. This tour is in support of their latest CD, Whiteout Conditions, released last April.

This show is general admission.

Additional Information:

-Date: October 13, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www.thenewpornographers.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $37.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)

-Opening Act: Born Ruffians