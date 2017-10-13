For 85 straight minutes (there is no intermission) you will probably be sitting on the edge of your seat due to all the tension in this play, the latest from the Black Theatre Workshop. Canada’s oldest black theatre company is back with another winner. The Mountaintop, presented in association with Halifax’s Neptune Theatre, was written by Katori Hall, directed by ahdri zhina mandiela and stars Letitia Brookes and Tristan D. Lalla. There is a mystery at the centre of it all, but as the story goes on you’ll realize that it is not an effort to add to the biography of the man, rather it focuses on his legacy told from the generations who followed him.

April 3, 1968 Dr. Martin Luthur King made his famous “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech. As a storm was ripping through the city and after finishing the speech, a wiped out man returned to his Lorraine Motel room. Someone arrives at his door and destiny takes over.

The theatre is general admission.

Additional Information:

-Dates: October 14- 29, 2017

-Venue: The Studio at Segal Centre for Performing Arts

-Website: www.blacktheatreworkshop.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.tickets.segalcentre.org

-Ticket Prices: Regular – $29.00, Senior – $25.00, Student – $24.00, Union – $24.00

-Show Times: 3:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.