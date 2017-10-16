Many see Roger Waters as a crotchety musician who is not too fond of music fans and the primary reason why legendary progressive rock band, Pink Floyd broke up. In other words, he is seen as a moody man. They say that you don’t really know what you have until it is gone. Well, it now seems that at 72-years-old, Waters finally realizes how blessed he has been.

As the co-founder and creative force behind Pink Floyd, Roger Waters can be considered one of the living pioneers of modern rock music. His genius is on full display during his live shows. A Roger Waters’ show is always visually stimulating of the sort has not often been seen in the music world. The visuals are not only crisp and clear, they are there to help tell the tale that Waters’ is conveying through his music. State of the art visuals that dazzle through every song.

Pink Floyd is best known for their album The Wall. The Wall came to Waters after a concert here in Montreal at the Olympic Stadium in 1977. The album came out in 1979 and a film followed. Most recently an opera. The Wall is a psychologically charged look at Waters’ life. How he felt alone and alienated. Those ideas were then extrapolated to represent the feelings of an entire generation. A generation that felt as if their dreams were dying and the world was nothing like they assumed it to be.

Additional Information:

-Dates: October 16, 17 and 19, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.rogerwaters.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $73.75, $106.75, $176.75, $281.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.