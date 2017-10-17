46e FESTIVAL DU NOUVEAU CINÉMA

2017 AWARDS

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION – FEATURE FILMS

Louve d’Or presented by Québecor

Best feature film in the International Competition ($15,000 cash from Québecor).

AVA directed by LÉA MYSIUS(France)

Daniel Langlois Innovation Award

Recognizes a work in the International Competition that stands out for its daring aesthetics, creative use of new technologies and/ or groundbreaking treatment of a sensitive subject matter.

TÉHÉRAN TABOU directed by ALI SOOZANDEH (Austria, Germany)

Best Actor or Actress Award

Best actor or actress in a feature film in the International Competition.

DARYA ZHOVNAR in CLOSENESS directed by KANTEMIR BALAGOV (Russia)

FOCUS QUÉBEC/CANADA – FEATURE FILMS

Focus Québec/Canada Grand Prize presented by Post-Moderne

Best feature film in the Focus Québec/Canada competition ($3,000 cash and $12,000 in post production services awarded by Post-Moderne).

LES FAUX TATOUAGES directed by PASCAL PLANTE (Québec/Canada)

PANORAMA INTERNATIONAL – FEATURE FILMS

Cinema Politica Award

Best feature film in the Panorama competition.

LIFE AND NOTHING MORE directed by ANTONIO MENDEZ ESPARZA (Spain)

Special Mention Cinema Politica

THE NOTHING FACTORY directed by PEDRO PINHO (Portugal)

Peace Award presented by the Family Brian Bronfman Fondation

Recognizes a work in the Panorama Competition that stands out for its contribution to the development of peace ($2,000 cash from the Brian Bronfman Family Foundation).

GHOST HUNTING directed by RAED ANDONI (Palestine, France, Switzerland, Qatar)

LES NOUVEAUX ALCHIMISTES – FEATURE FILM

AQCC Award and experimentation Award presented by Mubi

Best feature film in the Les nouveaux alchimistes competition (exclusive broadcast on the Mubi platform).

LES GARÇONS SAUVAGES directed by BERTRAND MANDICO (France)

TEMPS Ø – FEATURE FILM

Temps Ø People’s Choice Award

Best feature film in the Temps Ø section.

LES AFFAMÉS directed by Robin Aubert (Québec/Canada)

COMPÉTITION INTERNATIONALE – SHORT FILM

Loup argenté

Best short film in the International Competition.

COPA-LOCA directed by CHRISTOS MASSALAS (Greece)

Special Mention

TESLA : LUMIÈRE MONDIALE directed by MATTHEW RANKIN (Québec/Canada)

FOCUS QUÉBEC/CANADA – SHORT FILM

Short Film presented by CineGround

Best short film in the Focus Québec/Canada competition ($15,000 in camera and/or post-production services awarded by CineGround).

MILK directed by HEATHER YOUNG (Nova Scotia, Canada)

Short film – Focus Québec/CanadaPeople’s Choice Award presented by Unis TV

Best short film in french language in the Focus Québec/Canada competition ($2,000 cash from Unis TV).

CRÈME DE MENTHE directed by JEAN-MARC E. ROY and PHILIPPE DAVID GAGNÉ (Québec/Canada)

LES NOUVEAUX ALCHIMISTES – SHORT FILM

Dada Awardpresented by Main Film and Mubi experimentation Award presented by Mubi

Best short film in the Les nouveaux alchimistes compétition ($1,000 cash from Main Film and exclusive broadcast on the Mubi platform).

PAINTING WITH HISTORY IN A ROOM FILLED WITH PEOPLE WITH FUNNY NAMES 3 directed by KORAKRIT ARUNANONDCHAI (Thaïlande/United States)

Special Mention

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE MOUNTAIN directed by CHRISTIN TURNER (United States)

Pan-Canadian Student Film Meetings Award presented by Ulule

Given to the winner of the Pan-Canadian Student Film Meetings ($1,500 to start a crowdfunding campaign on Ulule with personalized pre-campaign support).

PRENDS MA MAIN directed by ALEXANDRE LEFEBVRE (Québec/Canada)

Sound Design Special Mention

TOER directed by JASMIJN CEDÉE et SAM MONGEAU (Belgium)

P’TITS LOUPS

P’tits loups Award

Best short film in the P’tits Loups section.

LA MAISON DU HÉRISSON directed by EVA CVIJANOVIC (Québec/Canada)

Special Mention

BIRDLIME directed by EVAN DERUSHIE (Québec/Canada)

FNC EXPLORE – INTERACTIVE AND VIRTUAL REALITY PROJECTS

Innovation Award presented by Prim

The most innovative work for new platforms ($10,000 in production expenses and artist residency from PRIM).

VR_I directed by GILLES JOBIN & ARTANIM (Switzerland)

Immersion Award presented by Geneva International Film Festival

Best immersive work in the FNC EXPLORE.

NOTHING HAPPENS directed by MICHELLE & URI KRANOT (Denmark, France)

FNC EXPLOREPerformances/InstallationsPeople’s Choice Award presented by Viveport (HTC)

US $2,500 cash from Viveport (HTC)

VR_I directed by GILLES JOBIN & ARTANIM (Switzerland)

FNC EXPLORE films People’s Choice Award presented by Viveport (HTC)

US $ 1,500 cash from Viveport (HTC)

PLANET ∞ de MOMOKO SETO, BARBEROUSSE FILMS (France)

Best French work award presented by uniFrance

$1,000 cash from UniFrance

ALTÉRATION directed by JÉRÔME BLANQUET, OKIO-STUDIO (France)

Award for the best presentation of a VR project in development

US $1,000 cash from Viveport (HTC)

CINEMATOGRAFI directed by BOMBINA BOMBAST (Sweden)

All winners will be presented with an award created and sculpted by the sculptor Pierre Dupras.