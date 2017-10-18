The Scapegoat Carnivale Theatre is celebrating its 10th anniversary by bringing a play to the fourth edition of Brave New Looks. This is a company that has plenty of familiarity with Greek tragedies having already presented Medea and The Bacchae onstage in Montreal.

Oedipus was written by Sophcles in 5th century A.D. and has been given a modern twist by Joseph Shragge. That tweak has made it more a view of how the world should be a participatory one for all. Everyone should have a voice in how things are run. If not, conflict, war, famine, disease, and other tragedies will spring up. This should ring true with many in these times in which different groups are rising up to voice out about against their oppression – women vs. sexual harassment/abuse, Black Lives Matter movements, etc. A common theme here and with the reimagining of the play are the people coming together to bring about change.

An inexplicable curse has brought on a calamitous plague on to the people of the city of Thebes. It is up to King Oedipus to act. He focuses much of his effort on trying to figure out who is behind the curse. This has ongoing repercussions. At this time the people gather outside of his palace’s gates and elsewhere in the city protesting his inefficiency. Soon Oedipus’s violent past begins to unravel before everyone’s eyes.

The cast is made up with plenty of familiar Montreal actors/actresses many of whom have been recognized with awards over their careers. The play is part spoken and partly sung. Three diverse in make-up and nature Montreal choirs will perform together as the people of Thebes.

Written by Sophocles, Adapted by Joseph Shragge from a literal translation by Lynn Kozak

Directed by Andreas Apergis

Musical direction by David Oppenheim, Original composition by Brian Lipson

With: Chip Chuipka|Alison Darcy|Gitanjali Jain|Marcel Jeannin ǀJulie Tamiko Manning ǀ Leni Parker|Mike Payette|France Rolland|Theoharris ‘Harry’ Standjofski ǀ Melissa Trottier|Brett Watson

Featuring: Choeur Maha ǀ Zakynthines Phones Choir I The Montreal Artists Choir

Additional Information:

-Dates: October 20-22, 2017

-Venue: Centaur Theatre 453 St François-Xavier

-Website: www.scapegoatcarnivaletheatre.com

-Ticket Purchase: centaurtheatre.com/brave-new-looks.html or (514) 288-3161

-Ticket Price: $15.00