It’s no accident that The Kents’ new music has a certain gravitas. Hailing from the small town of Lindsay, Ontario (population 20,354) the band has been experiencing a rapid musical evolution since releasing their debut Waking EP in 2016. The charming rock-pop of the band’s early days has given way to something more winding and exploratory, yet still brimming with anthemic intimacy. It’s thoughtful, meaningful music from a band whose songs fit comfortably on a playlist next to the likes of Foals, My Morning Jacket and Broken Social Scene, and who could share a stage with those acts just as easily.

Says lead singer Frank of the new EP, “it’s like those classic coming-of-age Breakfast Club-type films.” Awkwardly dissolving romances, the impact of family, and tests of personal faith are just some of the topics tackled on the Within Waves’ five songs.

They’ve also grown into a band whose songs could fit comfortably in a playlist alongside the likes of Half Moon Run, Arcade Fire, and if we’re throwing it back a bit, some early U2 or Fleetwood Mac. In this way, Within Waves is a sign — a sign that The Kents have arrived and they’re going to tell their story.

The Kents’ recent single ‘Is There Anyone?’ has already earned rotation on CBC Radio, SiriuxXM, Stingray, ​as well as commercial stations such as Toronto’s INDIE88, Kingston’s DRIVE, Ottawa’s LIVE885, Nanaimo’s WOLF, Calgary’s X92.9 and being featured on Apple Music’s Breaking Indie playlist, Apple Music’s Canadian Indie Radio, INDIE88’s Best New Indie, 102.1 EDGE’s Songs You Must Hear, Spotify’s New Music Friday, Spotify’s Indie All Stars, Spotify’s Canada Viral 50, Spotify’s Viral Hits Canada.

The Kents have also been featured on the Apple Music’s 2016 Rising Stars, Spotify’s Best of 2016 Viral Hits, Hockey Night in Canada, Canada’s Walk Of Fame Emerging Artist and earned radio support from CBC including George Stroumboulopoulos and various other regional and national platforms. They’ve shared the stage for sold-out shows with The Trews, The Strumbellas, The Elwins, The Fast Romantics, The Sheepdogs, Serena Ryder and Hollerado and have surpassed an incredible 1M Spotify streams.

​Within Waves EP Tracklist

01. From The Start

02. Caroline (I Can’t Explain)

03. Is There Anyone?

04. Distant

05.​ Low Light