Formed in 1997 and using Phoenix, Arizona as its home base, Soulfly is a metal band that frequently uses spirituality, war, violence, religion, slavery, and aggression as themes for their songs. Their sound has been described as nu metal, thrash metal, groove metal, and death metal. Obviously it is not easy to pin down and mostly because they blend a lot of influences like world music or Brazilian tribe music.

Soulfly is a band that has changed almost continuously. Right now they are a trio. Lead singer Max Cavalera was formerly of metal band Sepultura and has been the band’s only consistent member over their eighteen years. They have still managed despite all the comings and goings to release eleven studio albums, one DVD video and one tour EP.

The general admission show is 18+.

Additional Information:

-Date: October 20, 2017

-Venue: Foufounes Electriques

-Website: www.soulfly.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.en.tixza.com

-Ticket Price: $34.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 6:30 p.m. (Doors @ 6:00 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Cannibis Corpse, Noisem, Lody Kong