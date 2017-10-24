Once he started playing the piano and singing at the age of eight, the future for Gavin DeGraw became clear. The New York native was part of a musical family with his siblings also being musicians. Initially he thought that being musical was just a normal part of everyone’s lives. It was only when he was a little older and started listening to Ray Charles and Sam Cooke that it began to dawn on him that it was a career choice.

He began in a band with his brother as a teenager and then began, at the encouragement of his brother, to write his own music. He furthered his music education by attending Ithaca College on a music scholarship then dropped out, moved to Boston and attended well-known Berklee College of Music.

In 1998 he moved to New York City. There he seriously began pursuing a music career. Eventually he signed a record deal with J Records. After that he had one success after another releasing six albums and earning Grammy, Teen Choice and Billboard Awards nominations. Over his career he has worked with Avicii, Colbie Caillat and Ryan Tedder.

Additional Information:

-Date: October 24, 2017

-Venue: MTelus

-Website: www.gavindegraw.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.ca

-Ticket Price: $46.75

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m. (Doors @ 7:00 p.m.)