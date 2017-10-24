Benders & bad drugs can leave the best of us feeling low at times. Cocktails takes a look into the psychology of a potentially unreliable narrator as his fears take hold. With a new look & new sound off Baker’s latest album, Faces (EP), Cocktails shows a more personal & conflicted side of the artist. As we follow Baker through another late night, this one ends with a twist just in time for Halloween!

Palm Baker is a balancing act, living within a cultural connection against the urban lifestyle, while also working tirelessly to influence this lifestyle. The Palm sways to hip hop as the trance-hop grooves alongside electronic and contemporary themes to influence and inspire generations. The inspiration is a lifestyle that too many are familiar with, the chasing of the nightlife, and everything that comes with it; it is a common setting for Palm Baker. The music is about blurry memories and unforgettable nights, “Cocktails” gives a glimpse into the inspiration for the haunting creativity brought on by the nightlife and the paranoia that follows. Palm Baker is contemporary & alternative, but without losing anything from the central and consistent creativity. Baker’s songs are structured to be singles and they have been worked to be radio-ready. Listeners will be seeking salvation in Palm Baker music, tracks have stories about close friends and drug abuse, house parties and suburban nights, and what it means to live as a human in the city. The music was created for a generation of hooligans caught in the concrete jungle.

