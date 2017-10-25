The alternative rock act from Las Vegas has been omnipresent on the radio and charts due to their monster singles “Radioactive” and “Demons” from the album Night Visions. Named the Breakthrough Act and Rock Outfit of 2013 by none other than Rolling Stone the band the group has been caught up in a kind of vortex of popularity lately. They have won a Grammy due to all their success. After taking some time off after all that success they worked on getting out their follow up album, Smoke + Mirrors, in 2015 then their most recent album, Evolve, which was released this year.

Despite the fact that they have been together since 2008 Imagine Dragons has understandably pretty much flown under the radar until the release of their Night Visions in 2012. The only blip on the radar before that was in 2009 when the lead singer of Train got sick and could not perform so Imagine Dragons was asked to fill in for them at the Bite of Las Vegas Festival. There 26,000 music fans were introduced the quartet and Las Vegas discovered a local act they could get behind.

Imagine Dragons is four guys and consists of lead singer Dan Reynolds, drummer Daniel Platzman, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. Dan met Berklee College gradyates Wayne and Ben through a friend and the rest is, as they say, history.

The show at the Bell Centre is sold out.

-Date: October 27, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.imaginedragonsmusic.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $45.50, $63.75, $89.25, $111.25, $122.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

-Opening Acts: Grouplove and K.Flay