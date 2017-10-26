Good films make you feel and think at the same time that they are educating and entertaining you. It is with this in mind that the programmers and organizers of the South Asian Film Festival have undertaken the endeavour of presenting film fans in Montreal films that will empower, entertain and inform.

Selecting films made on the Indian sub-continent and former residents now found across the globe, they cover a variety of subjects like transgender issues, sexual orientation, religion, gender issues, immigration, and the struggle of artists. After taking in what the film is trying to communicate attendees will then have the opportunity to engage in discussions with distinguished panelists that could include producers or directors of the films.

On top of all this the festival is looking to shine the spotlight on diversity in Canada through art/film.

Additional Information:

-Dates: October 27-29 and November 3-5, 2017

-Venue: J.A. De Seve Theatre – Concordia University

-Website: www.saffm.centrekabir.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.thepointofsale.com

-Ticket Prices:

Admission fee for one session

(short + feature film)

$ 7 online

$ 10 at the door

FESTIVAL PASSPORT

gives you admission for all sessions

over the two weekends.

General Admission – $31.14

(including taxes and service fees)

Times:

October 27th 2017: 7:00 pm (Doors open at 6:30 pm)