Australian James Keogh has come to be known to music fans as Vance Joy. Early on in life it seemed like he was going to become a professional soccer player, but decided that the pull towards making music was bigger and so he plunged into that huge seas. First he graduated from university with a double bachelor in Law and Arts.

After signing a record contract in 2013 with Atlantic Records he began performing under the name Vance Joy which he got from a Peter Carey book called Bliss. Early on in 2013 he released an EP called God Loves You When You’re Dancing which contained the two singles “From Afar” and the huge hit “Riptide”. Then in September 2014 he released his debut full length album, Dream Your Life Away. There was a neverending worldwide tour to support it. Recently he has released a new single called “Lay It On Me”.

The general admission show is sold out.

Additional Information:

-Date: October 27, 2017

-Venue: Corona Theatre

-Website: www

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Price: $60.00 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m. (Doors @ 6:30 p.m.)

-Opening Acts: Amy Shark and Chappell Roan