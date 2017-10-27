Strange Hellos – Chromatic

October 27, 2017
strange hellos chromaticAfter an incredible year which has seen them make numerous ones-to-watch lists from everyone including NME to The Line Of Best Fit, Norwegian psych-rock outfit Strange Hellos are ready to unveil their debut studio album Chromatic on Oct 27th 2017.

 

Featuring members of Aurora, The Megaphonic Thrift and Casiokids, the four-piece have aimed to combine their love of shoegaze and anthemic indie-rock into one 10-track release. After previewing much of this record at a number of festivals throughout the summer, the buzz for the band continues to grow, with NME comparing their sound to that of School Of Seven Bells and Alvvays.

 

 

