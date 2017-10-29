Part of BBC America’s Supernatural Saturday line-up, this Canadian production has made a star out of its leading woman, Tatiana Maslany. For her work in Orphan Black, in which she plays multiple characters, she has recently received Golden Globe and People’s Choice Nominations, Canadian Screen Actor Award, Critic’s Choice Best Dramatic Actress Award and a Young Hollywood Award for Breakthrough Performance.

Sarah (played by Tatiana Maslany) is homeless and one day sees a woman who looks just like her commit suicide. In a panicked state she just picks up the woman’s purse and runs. She assumes the identity of the woman and discovers they are clones. More mind blowing is the fact that there are more clones out there. Once she thinks she has the answer to things another mystery pops up. She soon realizes that the dead woman and herself are clones. And there might be more. Sarah now fights to find out what is going on and who she really is.

The chemistry in this one between the cast members explodes off the screen from the very first episodes. They hit the ground running. It is fast becoming one of my favourite series with all the smart and realistic character development, tight direction and clever writing. I’ve come to expect no less from BBC Television. Though it must be pointed out that the series is made right here in Canada. Lead actress Tatiana Maslany has the difficult job of playing three women who look identical but are completely different in personality. The big risk is taken of creating a central character (Sarah) that is not very likeable and yet still have fans tune in and care what is going to happen week after week. Tricky yet they demonstrate that it is doable.

Special Features:

-Creating the Castor Clones

-The Rendition Camp: Behind the Walls

-Dissecting the Scenes

-The Look of Orphan Black

-Team Hendrix: Rockin’ the Suburbs

-Exclusive – Making of the 4 Clone Scene: Plus an extended version of the scene with running commentary from co-creator/writer Graeme Manson and co-creator/director John Fawcett, who share their vision

-Orphan Black: “The Cloneversation”

-Clone Club – Character Profiles

The Two Clone Smackdown

-Script to Screen

-Hair and makeup featurette

-Behind the Scenes

-Character Profiles

-Set Tour

-Back to the Beginning

-Body Horror

-Beth, M.K. and Ira

-Closer Looks