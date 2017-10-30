A classic Charlie Brown holiday special offered in a brand new format. Exciting! For today’s kids it will encourage them to discover it and for those who grew up with it there will be a freshness breathed into it. This special truly is high quality and as a result won a Peabody and Emmy Awards.

Charlie Brown is quite upset over how commercial Christmas is. To get him out of his depression Lucy suggests that he direct their school’s Christmas pageant and decorate a tree. Charlie Brown agrees. The tree he brings back to decorate is the most pathetic and spindly thing you could ever imagine and as a result the who gang makes fun of him.

Special Features:

-It’s Christmastime Again

-Charlie Brown

-It’s Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown.