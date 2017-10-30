Amanda Mair is a Stockholm native who gained attention as a teenager with her debut single, “House” in 2011. The Washington Post praised her grown up Kate Bush sounds, while Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet described her album as one of the best Swedish debut albums of all time. Amanda has evolved since her debut – both as an artist and as a songwriter, but also as a person. She spent time focusing on herself and growing up. Her maturity shines through her best work yet on Despotz Records.

The first track, “Stay You and I” is a triumphant song about overcoming personal problems to salvage a relationship. It is an admission of faults that reveal flaws in everyone. We make mistakes because we are human, and that’s how we learn to improve our behavior and do what’s best for someone else.

“Rush” is a dark and contemplative song about longing to feel the rush of a physical and emotional connection. An eternity has passed since the relationship crumbled. One familiar touch can bring those feelings rushing back. Introduced as a piano ballad, the song turns cold with chilling Trentemøller synths. “’Rush’ is about when passionate attraction and destructive addiction allows you to repeat the same hurtful mistake over and over again.”

“Wednesday” is a beautiful and atmospheric swan song. The cinematic quality of the song reveals aching emotions as one might imagine a vast landscape devastated by war, or the inevitability of love. This song hits you right in the feels. “’Wednesday’ allows you to take a step back and realize the tedious truth of one reality you’ve fallen in love with.”

“Hopes” combines thunderous drums with a looping guitar riff to convey a timeless moment of contemplation. The tension builds like moments of panic before making a critical decision. There is a feeling of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“Empty Blockings” is an apprehensive approach to love. The rolling beat echoes a pumping heart, afraid to open up to a damaged lover’s “demons getting louder.” There’s a promise of protection and security, but will it be strong enough to stabilize the relationship?

“I wrote the first chords of ’To The Moon’ two years ago. ’To The Moon’ is about a journey through personal struggle and love. Every song from my EP is like a puzzle piece in my life that I’ve continually been twisting and turning to fit. The songs express different feelings; anxiety, peace, insecurity, happiness, destructiveness and strength. These feelings stayed with me during the process of writing ’To The Moon’. Today it feels like a book about how I please only myself, not others. It feels like I’ve had to travel to the moon to figure that out. “

