Over the course of its 22 previous editions, Cinemania (film festival of French films with English subtitles) has screened over 700 films and 450 actors/actresses/filmmakers to Montreal film fans. Impressive! In this their 23rd year they show no signs of slowing down with 79 screenings made up of 54 films. The numbers do not stop there as 45 of those 54 films are either Quebec, Canadian, North American or world premieres.

This year’s roster of films can be best described by using words like upbeat, eclectic, diverse, and creative. Within the festivals there will be opportunities to re-discover well-known film people like Catherine Deneuve, Diane Kruger, Gerard Depardieu, Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Berenice Bejo, and Natalie Portman as well as get to know up and comers like Lily-Rose Depp, Lolita Chammah and Louis Garrel.

The whole shebang kicks off with comedy by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache called C’est La Vie (Le Sens de la Fete). It is already a box office hit in France and involves a story that revolves around the fast paced world of professional wedding planners. Eleven days later it will all wrap up with the closing film, See You Up There (Au Revoir La-Haut) by Albert Dupontel, a film set in post-WWI France.

A mandate of this festival is to bring the best French language films from the past year to film fans in Montreal. Another is bring some of the bright lights of the most recent Cannes Film Festival to the big screen here. This year 13 films that screened at Cannes are being shown at Cinemania.

Cinemania 2017 is pleased to welcome two Guests of Honour this year. Both are Oscar winners. Michel Hazanavicius was the director of The Artist, a film which won 5 Oscars at the 2012 ceremony. Several of Hazanavicius’ films will be screened at this year’s edition, as well as a documentary about the filmmaker and a meet and greet opportunity happening on November 4th at Centre Phi. Claude Lelouch’s latest film Everyone’s Life (Chacun Sa vie) will Jean Dujardin and Beatrice Dalle will be screened as well as two of his classic films, a documentary on his life, and a discussion with him on November 10th.

The French region of Occitanie has been named as the Official French Region of the 23rd edition. This area in the South of France features fantastic food, scenery and unique culture. The festival will screen four films shot in the region – The Brigade (Les Hommes de Feu), The Sower (Le Semeur), Brotherhood, A Life with Saint Francis, and All That Divides Us (Tous Nous Separe).

As is the tradition, the Grand Prix Mel Hoppenheim will be given to the film earning the most audience votes.

Additional Information:

-Dates: November 2 – 12, 2017

-Venues: Imperial Theatre, Cinematheque Quebecoise, Cinema du Parc

-Website: www.festivalcinemania.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.festivalcinemania.com

-Ticket Prices:

