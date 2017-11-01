Excited to announce the exclusive release of Franco-Manitoban electro-soul artist Rayannah’s cover of James Blake’s Retrograde via Sors-tu.ca. Rayannah will also be playing a show at Quai des Brumes in Montreal on Wednesday, November 15th with electro-accoustic group Raveen. Rayannah’s singular voice is layered, creating music from scratch. The bilingual artist runs her voice through loop pedals, turning noise into music and pulling the listener into her world.

Rayannah’s first solo EP, Boxcar Lullabies, was released in May 2015. It’s a blend of delicate strings, distorted whispers, pulled-apart pianos, passing trains, and a choir of double basses. Live, Rayannah loops her voice, breath, synth and percussion, and blends them with her visceral lyrics in French and English to recreate these soundscapes.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Rayannah has taken her loop pedals across Canada, to California for Culture Collide Festival and throughout Europe. Whether she is opening for Esperanza Spalding or Cœur de Pirate, or playing the main stage at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto or Coup de Cœur Francophone, and whether she is performing solo or with a band, Rayannah brings something to the stage that is at once raw, intricate and intimate.

*** SHOW INFO ***

Montreal

Wednesday, November 15th, 2017

with Raveen

Quai des Brumes | 4481 Saint-Denis

Doors at 9:00 p.m. | Show at 10:00 p.m.

More info here

See all tour dates: rayannah.ca