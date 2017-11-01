One year ago one of Montreal’s greatest musicians and poets, Leonard Cohen, died. To mark the anniversary of his passing his family, led by son Adam, have gathered a bunch of dignitaries and musicians to put on a tribute concert.

When Leonard Cohen died he left instructions with his family that when he died he wanted to be buried beside his parents and if they felt the need to do something public that is must be done in Montreal. Following his wishes an evening of music at the Bell Centre seems fitting.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and the Premier of Quebec, Philippe Couillard, will be in attendance. As for the music talent it is befitting of the man. Feist, Elvis Costello, k.d. Lang, Lana Del Rey, Philip Glass, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of the Lumineers, Sting, Patrick Watson, Courtney Love, Ron Sexsmith, and Damien Rice will be performing. Seth Rogen and the Ballet Jazz de Montreal will also be there.

Proceeds from the concert will be going to several arts causes including the Canadian Council for the Arts and the Montreal Arts Council.

Additional Information:

-Date: November 6, 2017

-Venue: Bell Centre

-Website: www.leonardcohen.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $46.00. $68.75, $122.75, $193.75, $282.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 7:30 p.m.