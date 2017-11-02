Year three was great to the people behind the Montreal Vegan Festival. Attendance last year was around 10,000 people.

Due to the popularity the Bonsecours Market and the festival will be configured in a whole new way to make navigating around a lot easier and free flowing. Involved in the festival are more than 40 exhibitors along with conferences, workshops, cooking demos, and a bigger and better library section. There you can look at as well as purchase the books.

The Montreal Vegan Festival allows vegans and those interested in it to learn all they can about diet, ethics, ecology, and health relating to a vegan lifestyle. Plenty of activities and free samples are available that you can enjoy. Some special guests will also be in attendance at different points over the weekend including Samantha Turnbull talking about fuss-free vegan cooking, Syl Ko talking about the animal within us all and Chris Cooney the Vegan Zombie.

The exhibitors there over the two days with plenty of info and samples include Gusta, Veganessa, Vega, Copper Branch, Dose juice, Loop juice, Veggemo, Humane Society International/Canada, Montreal SPCA, and Rachelle Bery.

For more information, follow the Montreal Vegan Festival on the various social media!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/festivalveganedemontreal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fvmtl

Instagram: https://instagram.com/fvmtl/

Additional Information:

-Dates: November 4 – 5, 2017

-Venue: Bonsecours Market

-Website: http://festivalveganedemontreal.com

-Admission: Free

-Hours: Saturday – 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.