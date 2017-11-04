In Los Angeles at Angels Memorial the Trauma Centre or Emergency Room is at Code Black (meaning that the amount of emergencies exceeds the hospital’s resources) 300 days a year. In other words, it is beyond busy. All types of challenging cases come in. Cases that challenge doctors and residents alike.

Keeping up with all the action from the patients coming in are the subplots that happen in the personal lives of the doctors. It is gritty, moving and has a heart racing pace. Feels like an actual emergency room. Yes, there have been plenty of medical dramas like ER, Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med and St. Elsewhere, but Code Black stands out from the crowd. This is because of the involved stories, solid acting and the ability to draw you in.

Rob Lowe joins the cast in the second season and fits in perfectly. His chemistry with several cast members is great especially with Marcia Gay Harden.

Special Features:

-Deleted/Extended Scenes

-Code Black: The Second Year

-A Day in the Life of a Showrunner

-Gag Reel