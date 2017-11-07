For years parents have been bringing young girls to Disney shows involving princesses. Now it is time for the boys. A live action show featuring the best known of Marvel’s superheroes and villains is making its way around North America and for four days at the end of this week they will take up residence at Place Bell. Show will be in French and English (see the schedule on www.evenko.ca or below).

An original story makes up the backbone of the show that features the classic battle of good versus evil. Superheroes will wage battle against villains before your eyes. All in all there are over 25 Marvel characters in the flesh in the show including superheroes like Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, and the Hulk and villains like Doctor Octopus, Loki, Electro, and Green Goblin.

Additional Information:

-Dates: November 10-12, 2017

-Venue: Place Bell

-Website: www.marveluniverselive.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.evenko.ca

-Ticket Prices: $20.00, $27.00, $34.00, $40.00, $51.50, $56.50, 67.00, $77.50, $85.00, $114.25 (plus handling charges)

-Show Times: 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

-Language Schedule: