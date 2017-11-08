Usually as we get older our senses dull and our abilities diminish. Not across the board but typically. Now David Crosby embarks on a tour that begs to differ. The 76-year-old will be on the road in North American throughout the months of November and December.

Known as a singer/songwriter who has been influenced throughout his career by jazz, he is one of those rare gems. Recognized for all that he has brought to music by being one of the few that have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – once for his work with The Byrds and the other for Crosby, Stills and Nash. During the 1960s he was seen as one of America’s counterculture symbols.

The comfort you will feel hearing that well-known voice not really showing much sign of age and that great acoustic guitar playing is reason enough for you to buy a ticket to this show. If you need more to get you out of your house on a Friday night then add to it that he will be joined on stage by five other talented musicians: James Raymond on keys, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keys and vocals. Do not expect costume changes and pyrotechnics from the show. Rather it will be an evening in which music is the focus.

Additional Information:

-Date: November 10, 2017

-Venue: Theatre Maisonneuve – Place des Arts

-Website: www.davidcrosby.com

-Ticket Purchase: www.ticketmaster.com

-Ticket Prices: $61.25, $82.75, $139.75 (plus handling charges)

-Show Time: 8:00 p.m.