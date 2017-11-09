From November 9th to 19th prepare yourself for films that will enlighten, educate, move, and entertain you. All this comes in the package of the Montreal International Documentary Film Festival (RIDM), the only film festival completely dedicated to documentaries in Quebec. In these times, more than ever, documentary films are an essential facet of human expression, means of knowledge and communication.

This edition is the 20th birthday for RIDM and they are marking that in a big way. By big way I mean they will be screening 142 films of varying lengths and subjects from 47 different countries. Countries like Canada, Denmark, Germany, United States, Qatar, France, Brazil, Thailand, United Kingdom, Russia, Finland, Mexico, Iceland, Chile, and Switzerland will have films representing issues, people or subjects that are just as varied as the countries they come from. A high representation is from Quebec and Canada with 61 films being born right here. Within those 142 films there will be 18 world premieres, 19 North American premieres, 28 Canadian premieres, and 39 Quebec premieres.

The opening and closing films both have female directors. We begin with 24 Davids by Celine Baril and wrap things up 11 days later with Nothingwood by Sonia Kronlund.

Here are some things about festival:

-Four competitive sections which will hand out 11 Awards – International Feature Competition, Canadian Feature Competition, International Short and Medium-Length Competition, Canadian Short and Medium-Length Competition

-The Panorama section is comprised of Special Presentations, States of the World, Portraits, Sense of Place, The Human Machine, and UXDoc

-Retrospectives pointing the spotlight at Tan Pin Pin: Alternative Singapore Chronicles, James N. Kienitz Wilkins: Receptacles/Conteneurs, and RIDM 20th Anniversary Special (free screenings around the city).

-Parallel Activities include Discussions, Special Screenings, Debates, Family Sessions, Public Listening Session, Tribute to the late Michka Saal, Installations and Exhibitions, Open Immersion, and Music Program.

-The 13th edition of Doc Circuit Montreal will happen from November 10 to 15.

-For three nights you can watch on local television stations documentaries presented in association with RIDM. Ici Explora (November 10-11), Ici Radio-Canada Tele (November 11-12) and Ici Artv (November 12-13).

Additional Information:

-Dates: November 9 – 19, 2017

-Venues: Cinematheque Quebecoise, Cinema du Parc, Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, Concordia University – J.A. De Seve Theatre and SGWU Alumni Auditorium

-Website: www.ridm.ca

-Ticket Purchase: www.ridm.ca

-Ticket Prices: Single Ticket – Student/Senior – $9.50, Adult – $12.00

5 Ticket Booklet – Student/Senior – $40.00, Adult – $50.00

Passport – Student/Senior – $90.00, Adult – $120.00

Family Screening – $5.00