Lively and energetic are two of the most evident characteristics of Rossini’s opera La Cenerentola. La Cenerentola is based on the universally known fairy tale of Cinderella. We all know the story of the poor orphan adopted by a wicked stepmother and bullied by her stepsister. Then comes a ball and the prince falling in love with her. The opera has some differences as there is a evil stepfather instead of wicked stepmother and a tutor instead of a fairy godmother. And instead of magic the message behind the story is one of good triumphing over evil.

As for the music it is divine and really is a prime illustration of how talented Rossini was. The variety in tempo and sound is mindblowing at times. You can get an excited, fast paced section followed by a slower, tender duet. And it all works together with nothing being jarring.

Opera: La Cenerentola by Gioachino Rossini

Genre: Dramma giocoso (“joyful drama”)

Structure: Two acts

Language: Italian, with English and French subtitles

Libretto: Jacopo Ferretti, after Cendrillon by Charles Perrault, inspired by the librettos by Charles-Guillaume Etienne for Cendrillon by Nicolas Isouard (Paris, 1810), and by Francesco Fiorini for Agatina, o La virtù premiata by Stefano Pavesi (Milan, 1814)

Premiere: Rome, Teatro Valle, January 25, 2017

Production: Houston Grand Opera, Welsh National Opera, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Grand théâtre de Genève

Last presented at the company: 1998

Additional Information:

-Dates: November 11, 14, 16, and 18, 2017

-Venue: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

