THE GREATEST SHOWMAN | New Trailer Released!

November 14, 2017 - Films, New Releases - Author: - no comments

the greatest showman trailerTHE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Musical
Release: December 20, 2017
Director: Michael Gracey
Story by Jenny Bicks
Screenplay by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon
Producers: Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping
Cast: Hugh Jackman; Zac Efron; Michelle Williams; Rebecca Ferguson; Zendaya.

SYNOPSIS
Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Official Channels
Website: TheGreatestShowman.com 
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/GreatestShowman
Twitter:  www.twitter.com/GreatestShowman
Instagram:  www.instagram.com/greatestshowman

#GreatestShowman

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters everywhere on December 20, 2017!

About the author