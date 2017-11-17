“Trade Burgers 4 Love” is just a taste of Elliot’s lo-fi musical smorgasbord. Heavily influenced by musicians of the LA experimental pop scene (Ariel Pink, John Maus), his songs hang on you like fast-food binges while scrolling through an abyss of late night memes. Elliot says, “If I would attach any meme to this I would dig up a real dead and somewhat normie-esque one, that nonetheless captures the spirit of this track. Sad Keanu. Blast from the past.” Hold a burger in one hand and a computer mouse in the other as you contemplate your existence. In Elliot’s words, the song condemns “‘greasy burgers’ as a subject of an unhealthy way of perceiving yourself, which then leads to a weird limbo of apathy.” The message of the song exposes a sedentary lifestyle that leads to a downward spiral away from human contact…forever alone. Musically, the song channels the early experimental work of Ty Segall and the lo-fi indie blues of Dirty Beaches. An unholy organ loops over a repeating bass line and surfy guitar melody that mimics the chorus. The circular nature of the song is intentional, reflecting a cycle of bad habits during depression. Every bite increases self-loathing and the only glimmer of hope is a fantasy of the perfect girl. Reality hits hard – how could any girl want to be with a guy who eats his feelings in greasy burgers? The song forces us all to take a hard look at ourselves and think about what our behavior really says about our personality.