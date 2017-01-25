Sherlock (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) is back in his native country of England. His partner in crime solving and friend Dr. Watson (played by Martin Freeman) and his wife Mary (played by Amanda Abbington) are about to become parents for the first time so the anticipation is high.

Working as a consultant for Scotland Yards keeps Sherlock Holmes quite busy. At the beginning of the season he is just waiting for Moriarty (played by Andrew Scott) to make his next move. Along comes a case involving the destruction of statues of Margaret Thatcher. Then a new enemy comes on the scene. Culverton Smith (played by Toby Jones) is a powerful man making him all the more dangerous. Finally, long kept secrets come to light testing Sherlock and Watson like never before.

Inspired by the writings of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Holmes has been a character that has intrigued the public as well as those behind films and television series. I cannot think of any outfit more suited to bring this character to television than Masterpiece Theatre and the BBC. Sad to think that this might be the end of it. Rumour has it that this will the last season for the exquisite series.

As it is set in the 21st century the modern twist on the legendary characters has breathed new life into the franchise. It is not a simple task to adapt such an iconic character without pissing fans off. They have done a great job modernizing it without losing its essence – the focus on the mysteries, Sherlock’s rapier sharp mind and the relationship between Sherlock and Dr. Watson. Some say that it is too zany and all over the place at times (especially this season) but they do show restraint at the right times.

This season replicated a roller coaster ride in that your emotions while watching it are up and down. I also like that they have made three feature length episodes rather than breaking them up. It gives a certain flow to the whole thing that just feels right. The cinematography is better than average as is the acting from the entire cast, but especially the two leads. Whenever he is onscreen, Benedict Cumberbatch is a treat to watch and this is a character tailor made for him.

Special Features: