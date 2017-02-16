The original of the Chicago trilogy (and soon to be four!) television series is Chicago Fire. Follows the work and personal lives of the men and women working in Station 51 in the city. Never a dull moment here! The firefighters, rescue squad members and paramedics do more in a day than most do in a month…but it is television, people. Drama and action comes fast and furious.

This season starts off with Lieutenant Casey (played by Jesse Spencer) having to deal with the aftermath of the underwork he did for the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. Severide (played by Taylor Kinney) and how he feels about being a fireman is up in the air when he is demoted. Candidate Jimmy Borrelli (played by Steven R. McQueen) tries to figure out his place in the house while learning his job. New lieutenant Dallas Patterson (played by Brian White) deals with hostile co workers while trying to climb up the job ladder within the fire department. Dawson (played by Monica Raymund) has two tough experiences with becoming a mother putting her relationship with Casey in jeopardy. Chili (played by Dora Madison) suffers a personal tragedy and begins to implode. Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) has to heal his body and mind. Cruz (played by Joe Minoso) deals with a couple of errors he makes on the job and in his personal life. Zvonecek (played by Yuri Sardarov) wonders if he will ever find love. Chief Boden (played by Eamonn Walker) is in the crosshairs of a higher up at work and a powerful real estate developer. Sylvie (played by ) is targeted after witnessing a murder. Mouch (played by Christian Stolte) has cold feet about his upcoming nuptials.

Special Features:

-Behind the Scenes