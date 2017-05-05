Robert Urich played the character as a tough detective with a soupcon of guy nextdoorism that gave it a little difference from the other similar type dramas on television. Catching bad guys and making time with the ladies pretty much fills up the days an nights for Vietnam vet turned private eye Dan Tanna (played by Robert Urich). His job takes him and his faithful sidekicks, assistant Bea (played by Phyllis Davis), Bobby Borso (played by Bart Braverman) and Las Vegas Police Department’s Lieutenant Dave Nelson (played by Greg Morris) to the seediest areas of Las Vegas. He works for hotel magnet Philip Roth (played by Tony Curtis) and his business to protect both tourists and locals from unscrupulous types. This means that he gets cases involving prostitutes, land disputes, murders, business disputes and watching the backs of celebrities. No matter who he is chasing (criminal or woman) or in what area, Tanna looks cool in his red ‘57 Thunderbird. Everyone except for criminals likes this guy. The show which aired in the 1970s features mystery, drama and action.

Keep your eyes open for guest appearances from the likes of Shelley Winters, Gary Collins, Minnesota Fats, Eve Arden, and Melanie Griffiths.

